Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,329,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,003 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.51% of Aurora Innovation worth $177,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUR. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AUR opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.49. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

