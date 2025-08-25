Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 49,088 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $170,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,573 shares of company stock worth $25,112,766 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $135.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

