Martingale Asset Management L P Has $653,000 Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Saul Centers worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Stock Up 2.7%

BFS stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.79%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

