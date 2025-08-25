Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160,657 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $3,687,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

