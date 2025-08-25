Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 403,790 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,094,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Upwork worth $196,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $22,079,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $24,633,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Upwork by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,701 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 41.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,476 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Upwork

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 25,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $353,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,118,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,147.44. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $263,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,355.68. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,442 shares of company stock worth $2,337,303. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.