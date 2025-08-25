Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 117,103 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $182,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $285.8760 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $306.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

