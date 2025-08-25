Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 49,537 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.97% of Aercap worth $185,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $119.5050 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

