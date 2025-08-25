1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.43.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $126.8570 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

