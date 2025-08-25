Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 447.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

