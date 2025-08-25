Compound Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $145.1990 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

