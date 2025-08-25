1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 37,484 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 403.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

CL stock opened at $85.7790 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

