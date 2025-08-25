Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 4,115 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 16,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,368,973.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,703.04. This represents a 34.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $3,859,233 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNEX opened at $98.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

