Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 373.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $252.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $257.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

