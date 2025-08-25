Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $1,436,240.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Foo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $179.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $185.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

