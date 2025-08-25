Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 14,191 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gartner were worth $149,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $249.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

