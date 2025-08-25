Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,177,869 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,869 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.53% of StandardAero worth $136,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.25.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 828,729 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $22,624,301.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,463,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,857,180.90. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

