Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598,513 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.89% of Tidewater worth $165,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 286,097 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 37.6% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 221,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of TDW opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The company had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,560 shares of company stock worth $1,074,858. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.