Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 208 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. $RBCAA

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,602. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

