Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4,151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6,600.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $53.96.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
