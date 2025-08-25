V2X, Inc. $VVX Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of V2X worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 3,403.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,059.67. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,700,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000,050. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $58.9360 on Monday. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

