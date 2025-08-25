MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) & Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Head-To-Head Contrast

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Kirin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $703.62 million 0.91 $34.66 million ($0.31) -97.29 Kirin $15.47 billion 0.79 $384.21 million $0.45 33.49

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than MGP Ingredients. MGP Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients -1.08% 10.66% 6.49% Kirin 2.30% 3.74% 1.68%

Dividends

MGP Ingredients pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGP Ingredients pays out -154.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirin pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGP Ingredients and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kirin 0 0 0 0 0.00

MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $50.3333, indicating a potential upside of 66.89%. Given MGP Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Kirin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Kirin on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon, rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in food products, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also offers distillery co-products, such as dried distillers’ grain, fuel-grade alcohol for blending with gasoline, and corn oil; and provides warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services, as well as blending services. The Branded Spirits segment provides premium plus, ultra-premium, super premium, premium, mid, and value branded distilled spirits, as well as private label products. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym, Resistant Starch series, and FiberRite RW Resistant Starch names; specialty wheat proteins for food applications under the Arise and Proterra names; gluten-free textured pea proteins; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. It sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Atchison, Kansas.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the factories and theme park businesses; management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; and manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks; manufacture of Four Roses bourbon; transport logistic services; shared services, such as accounting, human resources, and real estate; Internal information system development; sales of feed; insurance agent; and sales of the supplements; research, development, manufacture, and sale of cosmetics and health foods. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

