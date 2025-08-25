16,724 Shares in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF $PIT Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PIT opened at $52.4050 on Monday. VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $45.3202 and a 1 year high of $53.8760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in commodity securities from the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock sectors. The fund uses an optimized process to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

