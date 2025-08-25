The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $131.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.1818.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.6640 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

