Head-To-Head Survey: Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) versus Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Dynatronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Dynatronics $33.60 million 0.03 -$2.70 million ($0.78) -0.11

Profitability

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatronics.

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% Dynatronics -8.35% -41.81% -9.56%

Volatility & Risk

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats Dynatronics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

