Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $108.92

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.4167.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Crocs by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Crocs has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $151.13. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

