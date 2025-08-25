Contrasting Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. General Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Harley-Davidson pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Motors pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and General Motors has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Harley-Davidson and General Motors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.19 billion 0.67 $455.36 million $1.93 14.85 General Motors $187.44 billion 0.30 $6.01 billion $6.30 9.25

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 5.76% 7.43% 1.97% General Motors 2.54% 12.98% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harley-Davidson and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 5 1 1 2.43 General Motors 2 9 10 1 2.45

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $29.8333, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. General Motors has a consensus target price of $58.0526, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than General Motors.

Summary

General Motors beats Harley-Davidson on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

