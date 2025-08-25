Contrasting Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Harley-Davidson and General Motors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harley-Davidson
|$5.19 billion
|0.67
|$455.36 million
|$1.93
|14.85
|General Motors
|$187.44 billion
|0.30
|$6.01 billion
|$6.30
|9.25
General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Harley-Davidson and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harley-Davidson
|5.76%
|7.43%
|1.97%
|General Motors
|2.54%
|12.98%
|3.13%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harley-Davidson and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harley-Davidson
|0
|5
|1
|1
|2.43
|General Motors
|2
|9
|10
|1
|2.45
Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $29.8333, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. General Motors has a consensus target price of $58.0526, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than General Motors.
Summary
General Motors beats Harley-Davidson on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
