Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.91.
PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.1%
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.