Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aug 25th, 2025

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.91.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.1%

TSE PPL opened at C$52.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$48.35 and a 52 week high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

