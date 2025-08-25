Reviewing JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JE Cleantech and IperionX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $14.11 million 0.36 $30,000.00 N/A N/A IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

JE Cleantech has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

JE Cleantech has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JE Cleantech and IperionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 0.00 IperionX 0 0 2 0 3.00

IperionX has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given IperionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IperionX is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IperionX beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

(Get Free Report)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service provider, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About IperionX

(Get Free Report)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

