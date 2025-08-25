Financial Contrast: INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 15.56% 36.67% 10.29% INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS 8.01% 42.08% 12.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evertec and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 3 3 0 2.50 INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS 0 5 2 0 2.29

Volatility and Risk

Evertec currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS is more favorable than Evertec.

Evertec has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Evertec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evertec and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $845.49 million 2.78 $112.62 million $2.12 17.35 INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS $658.65 million 0.66 $58.82 million $1.64 8.89

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evertec beats INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

