Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.0510 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

