Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF $COPY

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF (NYSEARCA:COPY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.49% of Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA COPY opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $114.95 million and a P/E ratio of -206.00. Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF Company Profile

