11,271 Shares in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF $DBEF Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,934,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,524,000 after purchasing an additional 907,861 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,867,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 476,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 371,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.