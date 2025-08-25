Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Public Storage $PSA

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,196,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after buying an additional 433,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $293.48 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.43.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

