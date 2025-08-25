Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $663,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $63.8540 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.