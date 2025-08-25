Summit Financial LLC Acquires 896 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

