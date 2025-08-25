24,579 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

