Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,186 Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 10.4%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

