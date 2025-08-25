Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF $IBDZ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 90,979 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IBDZ opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (IBDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2034, and December 15, 2034. IBDZ was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

