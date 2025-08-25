Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 513,171 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11,108.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,409,000 after buying an additional 346,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,932,000 after buying an additional 316,688 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $120.1760 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.36.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

