Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2%

CP stock opened at $74.8380 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

