Summit Financial LLC Buys 4,505 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.