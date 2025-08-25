Summit Financial LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 5,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $292.2490 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

