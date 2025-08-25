iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6%

IYW opened at $181.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.