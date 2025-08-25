Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $119.08 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.