Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,677,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after purchasing an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of VCR opened at $388.08 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

