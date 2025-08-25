Summit Financial LLC Cuts Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

