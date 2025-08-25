Summit Financial LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY opened at $37.6050 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.9013 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.