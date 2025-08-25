Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 121.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3%

VIGI stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

