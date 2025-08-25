Summit Financial LLC Acquires 4,689 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $31.42 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.