Summit Financial LLC Purchases 873 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 470,472 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,924,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,507,000 after acquiring an additional 276,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

STIP opened at $103.56 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.